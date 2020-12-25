Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Financial Comparison

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 7 2 0 2.00 AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.32, indicating a potential downside of 34.23%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 3.71% 10.41% 6.93% AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.68 $427.60 million $2.47 13.13 AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.18 -$420,000.00 $0.54 44.65

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

