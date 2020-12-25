Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CATC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

