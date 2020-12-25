BidaskClub Lowers Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of BPY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

