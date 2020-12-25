Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.61.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

