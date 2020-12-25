BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.88. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 124,170 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

