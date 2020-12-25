BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.88. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 124,170 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
