National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.90. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 28,506 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

