Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $14.48. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 20,576 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

