Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 172,493 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.