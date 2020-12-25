(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.64

Shares of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.64 and traded as high as $80.00. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 65,066 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. (MOG.A)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

(MOG.A) Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

