TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

T opened at C$25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2607379 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

