Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and forty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,552.18.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,172.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,168.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,101.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
