Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.63. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 49,511 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

