Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

PAYX stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

