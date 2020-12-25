GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.