GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.