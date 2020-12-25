IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $211.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.