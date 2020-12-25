Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Newmark Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,811.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

