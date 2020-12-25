VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBIV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $755.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

