Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.72

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $16.81. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 39,698 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

