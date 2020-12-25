Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.