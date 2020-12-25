Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given a $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been assigned a $2.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

LPTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

