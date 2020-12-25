Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 51.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

