Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Equities researchers at National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.