VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.15

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.15 and traded as high as $83.32. VINCI SA (DG.PA) shares last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 874,156 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.63 ($105.44).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.15.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

