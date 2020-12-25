Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,223.71

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,223.71 and traded as high as $1,404.50. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,382.78, with a volume of 1,035,740 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.12 ($16.82).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £24.75 billion and a PE ratio of 172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.71.

In other news, insider Alison Yapp acquired 2,832 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37). Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.