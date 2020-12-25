K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.69

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $37.61. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 15,623 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$397.70 million and a P/E ratio of 104.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.0026217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.