Brokers Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $375.99 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $379.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.31.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

