Comparing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s pays an annual dividend of $5.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Flanigan’s Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. McDonald’s pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McDonald’s has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. McDonald’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flanigan’s Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McDonald’s and Flanigan’s Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 6 22 0 2.79 Flanigan’s Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDonald’s presently has a consensus target price of $230.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDonald’s and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $21.08 billion 7.47 $6.03 billion $7.84 26.96 Flanigan’s Enterprises $116.20 million 0.32 $3.65 million N/A N/A

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and Flanigan’s Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 25.60% -53.62% 9.56% Flanigan’s Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67%

Summary

McDonald’s beats Flanigan’s Enterprises on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.