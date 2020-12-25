Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $6,344,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,185.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 196.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

TNK opened at $11.35 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.