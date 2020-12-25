Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 161,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

