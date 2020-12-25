Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORCC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

