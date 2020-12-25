Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ORCC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.