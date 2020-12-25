Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NOVA stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,674,000 shares of company stock worth $432,811,630.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

