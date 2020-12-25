BidaskClub Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to Hold

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

