BidaskClub Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Strong Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Danske lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 86.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

