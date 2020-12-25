Guggenheim Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

HMSY stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HMS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

