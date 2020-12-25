Morgan Stanley Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.43.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.48 and a 200 day moving average of $493.20. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

