Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Get Inuvo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inuvo (INUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.