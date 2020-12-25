BidaskClub Upgrades AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) to Buy

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $46,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,637 shares of company stock valued at $739,962 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

