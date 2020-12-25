bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

BMXMF stock opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

