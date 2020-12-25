Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.83. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

