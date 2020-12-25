$0.62 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.49 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

