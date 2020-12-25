NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

DNOW stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NOW by 601.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 64,864 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 157.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

