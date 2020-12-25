Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

