Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $80.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

