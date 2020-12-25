Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AINV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.