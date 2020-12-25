Amgen’s (AMGN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.