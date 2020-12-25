Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 172,493 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.