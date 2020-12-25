PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $7.80. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,476,173 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

The stock has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

