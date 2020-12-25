PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $7.80. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,476,173 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
The stock has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.
PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
