Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 401,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

