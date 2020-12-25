PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.