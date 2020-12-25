India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 768,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,502,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

